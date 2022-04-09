Pashinyan briefs Putin on results of Brussels meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the results of the Brussels meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

During a phone conversation the interlocutors attached importance to the agreements on signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and launching delimitation works. The President of the Russian Federation expressed readiness to fully support these processes.

Reference was made to the intrusion of Azerbaijani units into the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh. Prime Minister Pashinyan said the Armenian side expects the Russian peacekeepers to take concrete measures to ensure the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani units.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin touched upon the issues of economic cooperation between the two countries and agreed that those will be discussed in detail during Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia on April 19.