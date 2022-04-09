European Commission to pledge 1 billion euros for Ukraine

The European Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war, its President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

“Six hundred million… will go to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian authorities and partially to the United Nations,” von der Leyen said at a fundraising event for Ukraine in Poland’s capital Warsaw.

“And 400 million euros will go to the frontline states that are doing such an outstanding job and helping the refugees that are coming,” she said.