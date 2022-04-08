UN welcomes meeting between leaders of Armenia Azerbaijan

The UN welcomes the meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, under the auspices of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, that took place in Brussels on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres, said at a briefing with journalists.

“We are encouraged by the continued direct engagement at the highest level between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We take note of the stated commitment of the parties to engage in further negotiations and to take concrete steps aimed at reaching peace and stability in the region,” the Spokesperson said.



“We note with appreciation the role of the European Union in facilitating continuing contacts and urge the sides to address all outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats. The United Nations stands ready to support all such efforts, including through the provision of humanitarian, recovery and peacebuilding assistance on the ground,” Stephane Dujarric noted.