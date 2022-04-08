Russia will continue to assist Armenia in strengthening defense capacity and protecting the border – Lavrov

Russia will continue to assist Armenia in ensuring the protection of the border and strengthening the defense capacity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he welcomed his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow.

“As a key partner of Armenia, we will continue to help you strengthen your defense capacity and ensure the protection of the border,” Lavrov.

He also noted that Moscow will continue to ensure the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, including the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“On the Karabakh settlement, there are three groups of agreements reached at the highest level in November 2020, in January and November 2021. And we will continue to ensure the implementation of these agreements, including the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh in strict accordance with its mandate,” he said. is he.