PM Nikol Pashinyan acquitted in “March 1” case

The Court of Cassation of Armenia on Friday decided to acquit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in “March 1” case.

The Prime Minister was then convicted of organizing mass clashes after the presidential elections of 2008.

“The Court of Cassation of Armenia has decided to acquit Nikol Pashinyan. The decision is final and not subject to appeal,” Judge Hamlet Asatryan read out the decision during the session streamed by media outlets.

After the events of 2008, Pashinyan, who was a supporter of the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, was wanted for two years. In 2010, he surrendered to law enforcement agencies and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but served only a year in prison and was released under an amnesty.

Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan had filed a complaint with the Court of Cassation, demanding to overturn the indictment in Nikol Pashinyan’s case and acquit him.

When submitting the complaint, the decision of the ECHR in the case of “Nikol Pashinyan v. Armenia” was taken into account.

The 2008 elections sparked a wave of protests, which saw eight demonstrators and two police officers killed in clashes.