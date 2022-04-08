Armenian FM briefs CSTO Secretary General on situation after Azerbaijani invasion of Parukh

On April 8, Armeian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Moscow.

The interlocutors referred to the current activities of the CSTO, the implementation of the decisions of the Collective Security Council and the schedule of upcoming events.

Both sides stressed the importance of implementing the priorities of the Armenian Presidency in the context of developing the Organization’s potential.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need to continue the efforts aimed at improving the organization’s crisis response mechanisms.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also referred to the situation created by the invasion of Azerbaijani troops into the zone of responsibiloty of Russian peacekeepers in Parukh village in Nagorno Karabakh and the adjacent territories.

During the meeting, Stanislav Zas presented the security situation in the CSTO zone and the current challenges, informed about the process of agreeing on the documents negotiated within the CSTO.

The interlocutors touched upon other regional and international issues of importance for the CSTO member states.