Armenian Embassy condemns latest deadly terrorist attack in Israel

The Armenian Embassy has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Tel Aviv and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this barbaric act.

“We wish a speedy recovery to those who receive medical and psychological treatment,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

Two Israelis were shot dead in an attack in Tel Aviv today.

The two men were killed and 12 others wounded when a Palestinian opened fire on a bar in one of the city’s busiest streets on Thursday night.

The attacker evaded a huge manhunt for hours, before being shot dead in a gunfight in nearby Jaffa.

Israel has been rocked by a wave of attacks which have killed 13 people.