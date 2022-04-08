Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to restore status quo in Artsakh – Foreign Minister

The Armenian authorities hope that the Russian peacekeepers will force the Azerbaijani military back to their starting positions and restore the status quo in Artsakh, Foreign Minister Aearat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“When it comes to the invasion of the village of Parukh, violation of the status quo and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Armenia continues to believe that the Russian peacekeeping contingent will still be able to restore the status quo as of March 23,” he said.

“We also appreciate the mediation efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at implementing the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021. I would like to reiterate Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of all agreements,” Minister Mirzoyan said, adding that the issues of the return of prisoners of war and other detainees, preservation of historical and cultural heritage in the territories currently under Azerbaijani control remain urgent.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that solutions can only be reached through peaceful negotiations.