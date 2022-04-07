US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, making her the most senior member of Congress so far to report an infection, the BBC reports.

The leading Democrat is asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Mrs Pelosi, 82, was seen hugging former President Barack Obama during his visit to the White House on Tuesday and standing close to President Joe Biden.

According to the latest US guidelines, quarantine is not required after Covid-19 exposure for those vaccinated.

Both Mr Biden and Mr Obama have been vaccinated, and the current president tested negative on Wednesday, the White House said. He is not considered a close contact under the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mrs Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said: “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided”.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly”.