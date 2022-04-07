Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

The General Assembly of the United Nations voted today to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council during a session in New York.

It follows allegations of war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Before votes were cast, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Russia of “horrific” abuses – raising the issue of alleged civilian killings in the city of Bucha.

Russia’s own representative Gennady Kuzmin condemned the vote, and other nations rallied behind him.

Ninety-three countries voted in favour of the move, 24 against, and there were 58 abstentions.