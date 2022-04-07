President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan’s congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has issued a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day. The message reads:

Dear mothers, ladies, daughters and sisters,

I warmly congratulate you on the Motherhood and Beauty Day.

This day is yet another opportunity to express our boundless love, admiration, and reverence to you in a new way.

Women’s role in the family, in upbringing and educating children, fostering a respectful and considerate attitude to generations, and instilling love and devotion to the homeland and nation is undisputable; also in all the spheres of our life, in the political and social arenas.

Armenian women are the bearers and transmitters of the centuries-old traditions of our people, the guardians of our value system, and the core of our identity.

I sincerely wish you all health, prosperity, love and optimism, also peace, happiness, and solidarity to your homes.