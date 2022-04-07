Kremlin welcomes the decision of Yerevan and Baku to start the process of peace negotiations

The Kremlin positively assesses the decision of the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan to start the process of peace negotiations, Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“It is clear that this process is very, very lengthy, but progress towards the conclusion of such a document is in itself a positive fact and is welcome,” Peskov said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday through the mediation of the head of the European Council Charles Michel. Following the meeting, which lasted more than four hours, Pashinyan and Aliyev instructed the foreign ministers of the two countries to begin preparations for negotiations on a peace treaty.