Josep Borrell hails “crucial efforts” of Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has hailed the decision of Yerevan and Baku to “work towards a stable and secure South Caucasus.”

“Crucial efforts and progress made between Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace and a stable and secure South Caucasus,” Borrell said in a Twitter post.

“In the current geopolitical context it is more important than ever to find ways to engage and to diplomatically solve conflicts,” he added.

Based on the results of the meeting in Brussels mediated by EU Council President Charles Michel, an agreement was reached to set up a bilateral commission on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan until the end of April envisaged in the agreement reached in Sochi on November 26, 2021, which will be authorised to deal with security and stability issues along the border.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan instructed the Foreign Ministers to start preparations for peace talks between the two countries.