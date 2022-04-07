Armenian side denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian side has denied the reports on the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the evening of April 6 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the north-eastern section of the border.



“The Armenian side did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.