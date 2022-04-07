PoliticsTop

Armenian FM to visit Moscow

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 7, 2022, 22:49
On April 8, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyn is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. the

In Moscow, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

