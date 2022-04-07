Armenia interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the Dominican Republic

Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, newly appointed Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Armenia (residence in Moscow), handed over the copies of credentials to Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that the Republic of Armenia is interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the Dominican Republic.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and good wishes, the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic highlighted that he will spare no effort to deepen the multifaceted relations between the Republic of Armenia and Dominican Republic.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan informed the Dominican Ambassador about recent developments regarding Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the position of Armenia.

Issues related to the development of political dialogue, the development of the legal framework, trade-economic and multilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

The interlocutors also touched upon a number of urgent regional and international issues.