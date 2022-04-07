30 years of diplomatic relations: Armenia, China discuss achievements and prospects

On April 7, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan delivered opening remarks at the online conference entitled “30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Armenia-China Diplomatic Relations: Achievements and Prospects”, organized by the Institute of Oriental Studies, National Academy of Sciences, Armenia, Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to China and Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Li Hui, Special Representative of the China’s Government for Eurasian Affairs, Ashot Saghyan, President of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Zhao Qi, Secretary General of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Sergey Manasaryan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the People’s Republic of China, Fan Yong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia, Zheng Wei, Secretary General of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of Shanghai Cooperation Organization delivered welcoming speeches at the opening session of the conference as well.

The 30-years’ path of bilateral relations, the recorded achievements, as well as the situation in the region were referred in welcoming remarks. In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister Safaryan noted that the security situation in the region remains fragile, nevertheless Armenia remains faithful to its commitments aimed at establishing peace and stability. It was emphasized that security and peace can be ensured only through the efforts and will of all involved parties.

The conference continued with reports by researchers from both countries regarding bilateral relations and topics that have a direct impact on them.