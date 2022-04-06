US pledges another $100m in Javelin missiles to Ukraine

In the latest round of US military assistance to Ukraine, American officials said on Tuesday that they will provide $100m in anti-armour Javelin missiles to Ukraine’s forces, the BBC reports.

This is the sixth batch of US equipment aid released to Ukraine since August.

The latest promise means that $1.7bn in military hardware has been pledged for Ukraine by the US alone since the war began on 24 February, according to the US State Department.

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the newly-authorised money will “meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine and they have been using so effectively to defend their country”.