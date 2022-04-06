UEFA names Armenia’s FC Kumayri second best Amateur Club

UEFA has named Armenia’s FC Kumayri the second best Amateur Club 2021/22.

Belgian club FC Ik Dien, with almost 100 years of history, is the 2021/22 UEFA Grassroots Awards Best Amateur Club. Udruženje Respekt (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is the bronze medal winner.

Founded in 1924, Ik Dien, located in Edegem, take the gold award for their commitment to the local community, providing grassroots football for men, women, boys and girls, as well as staging their own Rainbow Month to promote diversity and equality among its 800 members.

FC Kumayri organizes activities in 20 communities in its local Shirak region, benefiting more than 250 disadvantaged boys and girls. The club uses football to promote integration, developing a multi-faceted approach to help children’s personal and social development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, FC Kumayri also provided online meetings with coaches and video materials to help players train at home.

About the UEFA Grassroots Awards

Since 2010, the UEFA Grassroots Awards have celebrated excellence beneath the elite levels of European football, highlighting the unsung heroes whose dedication allows the game to thrive and provides a foundation for the wider development of the sport.

Candidates are nominated by UEFA’s member national associations, with award winners selected by UEFA’s Executive Committee, following recommendations made by the organization’s Grassroots Panel and Development and Technical Assistance Committee.