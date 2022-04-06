Twitter confirms it is working on an edit button

Twitter has confirmed that it is working on an edit button that would allow users to change tweets after they have been posted, the BBC reports.

It comes after new board member, Tesla boss Elon Musk, asked his followers in a Twitter poll whether they wanted the feature.

Many users have long called for an edit button but there are concerns about how to execute it.

Twitter said it would start testing the idea in the coming months.

The social media firm’s communications team tweeted: “Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” it added.

“We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”