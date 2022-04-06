Trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel kicks off in Brussels

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali is taking place in Brussels, the Armenian Government informs.
Related Articles
Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian becomes Vice-Champion of European Individual Chess Championship
April 6, 2022, 22:35
Armenia’s Ambassador hands over credentials to Lithuania President
April 6, 2022, 21:09
US imposes sanctions against Putin’s family
April 6, 2022, 20:38
Armenian PM, EU’s Charles Michel meet in Brussels
April 6, 2022, 18:04
Georgian Parliament Speaker visits Matenadaran
April 6, 2022, 17:57
Armenian, Russian FMs to hold talks in Moscow on April 8
April 6, 2022, 17:49
Check AlsoClose
-
Yerevan announced as host city for 20th Junior Eurovision Song ContestApril 6, 2022, 16:28