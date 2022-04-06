PoliticsTop

Trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel kicks off in Brussels

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 6, 2022, 21:51
The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali is taking place in Brussels, the Armenian Government informs.

