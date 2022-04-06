Georgian Parliament Speaker visits Matenadaran

On April 6, the delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili visited the Mashtots Matenadaran – repository of ancient manuscripts.

Accompanied by the director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Jondyan, the guests toured the museum complex, got acquainted with the medieval Armenian bibliography, as well as the foreign language manuscripts kept in Matenadaran.

The delegation was also introduced to ancient Armenian books published in different countries of the world.