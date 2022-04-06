Armenian, Russian FMs to hold talks in Moscow on April 8

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks on April 8 with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, who will pay a working visit to Moscow, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has informed.

“On April 8, talks between the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and Armenia are scheduled in Moscow. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will pay a working visit to Russia,” the diplomat said.

According to her, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan plan to discuss in detail steps to further strengthen bilateral alliance in all areas, increase cooperation within the framework of common integration associations – the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS, as well as to combine efforts in other international formats.

“In addition, a thorough exchange of views will take place on the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” Zakharova added. “We expect that the upcoming talks in Moscow will contribute to the deepening of allied cooperation with Yerevan, advancing the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”