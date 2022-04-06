Armenia’s Ambassador hands over credentials to Lithuania President

Hovhannes Igityan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lithuania handed over his credentials to Gitanas Nausėda, the President of the Republic of Lithuania.

During the tête-à-tête meeting, following the ceremony, President Nausėda stressed that Lithuania will continue to support the democratic reforms of Armenia. Among a number of issues, the interlocutors discussed the current security challenges in Armenia and Artsakh, the situation in Ukraine, as well as the development prospects for of Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral relations, and the potential in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

Congratulating Ambassador Hovhannes Igityan on the occasion of his appointment, the President of Lithuania expressed hope that the Ambassador will actively contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations and expressed his readiness to support him during the mission.