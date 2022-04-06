Amb. Balayan briefs Luxembourg’s Culture Minister on destruction of Armenian heritage in Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan had a meeting with Sam Tanson. Luxembourg’s Minister Culture and Justice on April 5th.

The two discussed organization of cultural events within the framework the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Balayan presented to Minister Tanson the systematic and continuous destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the absence of international actions to punish those responsible is causing new acts of vandalism against centuries-old heritage.

The Armenian Ambassador invited the attention of Luxembourg’s Minister of Justice to the fact that those, who committed the war crimes during Azerbaijan’s 2020 aggression against Artsakh are yet to be held accountable.

In Luxembourg, Ambassador Balayan held meetings with representatives of parliamentary political parties.