Pashinyan briefs Blinken on situation in Artsakh resulting from Azerbaijani actions

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues on the agenda of the Armenian-American relations and attached importance to working on further development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The Prime Minister thanked the American side for its support to Armenia in the implementation of democratic reforms, noting that the further strengthening of democracy is the policy adopted by the Armenian government.

Nikol Pashinyan and Antony Blinken referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the growing tension over Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation in Artsakh resulting from the actions of the Azerbaijani units, the humanitarian issues and used the targeted response of the United States.

The parties stressed the importance of ensuring stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. Reference was made to the trilateral meeting to be held in Brussels on April 6.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the US Secretary of State exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the possibility of unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

Reference was also made to the processes taking place in the international arena, including the situation in Ukraine.