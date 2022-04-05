Mourinho campaigning to keep Mkhitaryan at Roma amid contract talks

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is campaigning to keep Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan amid contract talks, The Cult of Calcio reports.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided the contest between Sampdoria and Roma with his fourth goal of the season. Despite past disagreements with José Mourinho, he has continued to serve a key role. However, his contract runs out in June.

The coach invited the parties to reach an agreement in his post-game remarks to Sky: “I want him to stay, and I think the management and the player are on the same page. Mino Raiola is enamored with his clients. If Mkhitaryan wishes to continue playing with Roma, his agent will make it happen.”

According to previous reports, the attacker asks for a two-year contract and confirmation of his current salary. Instead, Roma prefers reducing it considering his age. The 33-year-old makes €4M. He penned a short-term deal last summer.

Speaking to DAZN, Mkhitaryan ssid: “We will discuss the extension in the next few days. There is not much time to think in this stretch of the season. The most important thing is to have the right mentality and focus on the upcoming matches. Losing to Juventus is a big regret, as it is the only game we botched in recent rounds.”