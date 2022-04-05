Georgian Parliament Speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is on a two-day official visit to Armenia at the invitation of the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

Accompanied by RA NA Deputy Speaker, Head of the Armenia-Georgia Friendship Group Ruben Rubinyan, the Georgian delgation visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the eternal fire commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a moment of silence.

At the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, they got acquainted with the documents certifying the first genocide of the 20th century.