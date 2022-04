Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili will pay an official visit to the Republic of Armenia on April 5-6.



The Speaker will hold meetings with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, President Vahagn Khachaturian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Shalva Papuashvili is supposed to meet with Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch, His Holiness Karekin II.