EU outlines new sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has set out proposals for new sanctions targeting Russia’s economy.

In a statement, she accused Moscow of “waging a cruel and ruthless war” and said its alleged atrocities in Ukraine “cannot and will not be left unanswered.”

Her six measures include:

An import ban on coal from Russia A full transaction ban on four key Russian banks – among them the country’s second largest, VTB A ban on Russian ships and Russian-operated ships from accessing EU ports Further bans on exports, targeting areas in which Russia is vulnerable, such as transportation equipment New import bans on products including seafood, liquor, and wood Additional targeted measures which include halting financial support for Russian public bodies

The plans require the approval of the EU’s 27 member states.

Previously, there have been divisions within the EU about which action to take against Russia – with countries like Germany heavily reliant on imports of Russian fuels.