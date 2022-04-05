Beijing calls for talks to end Ukraine war

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday, with China again calling for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

The call is the first reported conversation between the two foreign ministers since 1 March, when Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to stop the Russian invasion, according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

“Wars end eventually. The key is how to reflect on the pain, to maintain lasting security in Europe and establish a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism,” Wang said, according to the ministry.

“China stands ready to play a constructive role in this regard in an objective position.”

Kuleba tweeted that he was “grateful’ to Wang Yi for “solidarity with civilian victims”.

The call was made at Ukraine’s request, Reuters reported.