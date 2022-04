Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian shares first place with Mattias Bluebaum in European Individual Chess Championship

Armenian Grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian shares the first place in the European Individual Chess Championship after scoring victory in the 10th round.

Playing with whites, Sargissian defeated Azerbaijan’s Abdulla Gadimbayli and is now level on 8 points with Germany’s Mattias Bluebaum.

The latter defeated Maxime Lagarde of France in the 10th round.