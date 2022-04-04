Switzerland approves CHF 4.5m for Armenia

On April 4, 2022, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation SDC approved an amount of CHF 4,500,000 for an earlier announced project “Living Landscapes for Market Development in Armenia.”

The project will assist Armenia to combine in an innovative manner nature conservation and economic growth to the benefit of those most in need. The project is implemented by the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Strategic Development Agency NGO as a part of a broader regional program Eco-Corridor Fund for the Caucasus (ECF).

The Caucasus ecoregion is one of the richest areas worldwide in terms of biological diversity. At the same time, Armenia’s mountain ecosystem is an important productive source for rural communities. However, the ecological status in the country is rapidly deteriorating, threatened by the impact of climate change, poor land and natural resource management. The high levels of rural poverty mirror the poor ecological situation. Current policies so far have hardly responded to the triple challenge of poverty, environmental destruction and unfolding climate change effects.

To address these challenges, the Swiss funded project “Living Landscapes for Market Development in Armenia” aims at improving incomes of farmers and rural businesses in remote areas, thanks to a better economic and more sustainable use of local natural resources. As an effort to link economic growth, protection of natural resources and biodiversity, it also contributes to promoting environment and climate change policies. The heart and the core of the project is the development of an environmentally friendly tourism with the rural, poor population as the main beneficiary. This focus of an inclusive tourism which complements the official national tourism policy has a large potential for upscaling within Armenia and in the South Caucasus.

The project will last for eight years, with funds amounting to CHF 4,500,000, and will be implemented in Tavush, Lori, Syunik and Vayots Dzor regions of Armenia.

The project is a part of a larger regional program Eco-Corridor Fund for the Caucasus (ECF) funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the KfW Development Bank. The Armenian component is implemented by the WWF-Armenia, in partnership with Strategic Development Agency NGO.