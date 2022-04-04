Russia resumes air communication with 52 countries

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.

According to him, Russia is resuming flights with 52 countries, including India, Argentina, South Africa, China and other “friendly countries.” The Prime Minister also recalled that before that, it was possible to fly to 15 countries without restrictions, including some states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mexico, Qatar and others.

The operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus clarified to TASS that taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, a decision was made to completely remove restrictions on charter and regular flights with Argentina, Algeria, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bahrain, Botswana, Brazil, Vietnam, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Israel, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, North Korea, China, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lesotho, Lebanon, Mauritius, Malaysia, Madagascar, Maldives, Morocco, Moldova, Mozambique, Myanmar, Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Peru, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Philippines, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa and Jamaica.