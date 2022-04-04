Armenian Defense Ministry denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani side, claiming that on the evening of April 3 units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the north-eastern border section.
“The Armenian side did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said.
