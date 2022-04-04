Armenia, Israel exchange messages on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Israel exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Israel.

In his message, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan noted that 30 years ago the establishment of diplomatic relations signaled a fresh beginning in Armenian-Israeli cooperation.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the past three decades were highlighted by many important events and yet the strong combined potential that exists between our nations was not fully explored. He expressed confidence that the years ahead will be marked with mutual trust and respect.

In his letter Yair Lapid noted that the 30th anniversary of establishment Israeli-Armenian diplomatic relations gives a chance to look back at our shared achievements and to look forward to achieving our mutual goals in different spheres of cooperation.

The Foreign Minister of Israel underlined the open and direct dialogue of our countries and expressed confidence in advancing our partnership even further and realizing its full potential.