US sending $300m in military aid to Ukraine￼

The US says it will provide an additional $300m in security assistance to Ukraine, the BBC reports.

The latest package includes laser-guided rocket systems, tactical drones, Humvees, night vision goggles, machine guns and medical supplies.

That means the US has now committed $1.6bn to Kyiv since the war began more than five weeks ago.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said the new funding “represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.”

Also on Friday, the Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on 120 entities in the Russian and Belarusian defense, aerospace and maritime sectors.