Song for 2022 Qatar World Cup announced

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack kicks off today with the release of the single Hayya Hayya (Better Together), featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, ahead of tonight’s final draw for the tournament.

With the announcement of the single and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, FIFA continues to build on the FIFA Sound strategy announced in early 2021 and to connect with audiences worldwide through the shared passions of football and music. The entertainment strategy was conceived to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

The combination of breakthrough US star Trinidad Cardona, Afrobeats icon Davido and Qatari sensation Aisha captures the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Sound strategy by bringing together inspiration from across the globe.

“By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolizes how music – and football – can unite the world,” said FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati. “As part of FIFA’s revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.” Drawing on R&B and reggae influences, the song epitomizes the excitement of a football festival that will light up the world later this year.

The song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months, as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November 2022.