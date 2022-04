Italy’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio will pay a working visit to Armenia April 2-3.

On April 3 the Foreign Ministers will hold a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after which they will make statements for the press.

Within the framework of the visit Luigi Di Maio will have meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.