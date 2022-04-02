Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and the Republic of Artsakh temporarily cut due to accident

Gas supply to Goris and Kapan regions, and the Artsakh Republic has been temporarily suspended in order to carry out accident rehabilitation works.



Gazprom Armenia CJSC informs that on April 2, during the road construction works, the Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline was damaged in a 13.5 km section.



The gas supply to the cities of Goris, Kapan and others settlements of the region, as well as the Republic of Artsakh was suspended from 11:10 am.



Additional information on the completion of repair works will be provided.