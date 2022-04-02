FlyOne Armenia launches Paris flights

On April 2 FLYONE ARMENIA airline launched regular direct flights on Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan route.

The flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Charles de Gaulle International Airport once a week in April and twice a week in May. Five weekly flights are expected to be operated in summer.

The launch of regular direct flights took place at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport. Head of the Advisory Board of FLYONE ARMENIA Aram Ananyan cut the symbolic ribbon and stressed: “As a member of Francophone community, we have a special attitude towards France. We are sure that this flight will have a success. We will be happy to greet our passengers onboard.”

General Director of the company Mircea Maleca said: “Our European network continues to broaden. We are happy to launch the regular flights to Paris, thus broadening our route geography. This is a unique opportunity to travel and explore something new, as Paris is an amazing city with various sightseeing.”