Valerie Boyer calls on France, EU and UNESCO to protect the Armenian population and heritage in Artsakh

French Senator Valerie Boyer has called on the French government, the European Union and UNESCO intervene to protect the population of Artsakh and the Armenian heritage.

“I was received several months ago by Father Hovhannes at the Monastery of Dadivank. I wanted to meet him again in the Senate,” Mrs. Boyer said in a Twitter post.

“Accompanied by Monsignor Kamo Abrahamyan, they again wanted to alert me about the Azerbaijani threat,” the Senator added.

“While the international community is fully focused on the war in Ukraine, I again call on the Government, the European Union and UNESCO to intervene to protect the population and the Armenian heritage,” she said.