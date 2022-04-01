UK calls for Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire to be observed – Minister

UK calls for ceasefire to be observed and supports a diplomatic solution to ensure stability and security, James Cleverly, Minister of State for Europe and North America, said in a Twitter post.

“In discussions with Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Armenia this week I urged de-escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh. UK calls for ceasefire to be observed and supports a diplomatic solution to ensure stability and security for all in the region,” the Minister wrote.

During the meeting with James Cleverly on March 31, Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan presented the latest developments in Artsakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular, the ongoing provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the civilian population of Artsakh, the incessant attempts to intimidate them, apply psychological pressure, ceasefire violations, which led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Ambassador Nersesyan stressed the necessity for urgent action by the UK and the international community to de-escalate the situation, as well as the need for a balanced and targeted approach.

Reference was made to a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, which will contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador also referred to the importance of the process of democratic reforms in Armenia, highly appreciating the support provided by the United Kingdom.

The parties referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, noting that during this period serious work has been done to enrich the Armenian-British bilateral agenda.