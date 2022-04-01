The Kardashians: New reality show to premiere on Hulu on April 14

After Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June last year, the Kardashian-Jenner family is officially returning to the screens with their very own Hulu show, simply titled The Kardashians.

The show was originally announced in December 2020 and now the Kardashians unveiled a new glamorous poster for their Hulu reality show which premieres on April 14.

In the image, each one of the ladies – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris – is seen in an ivory, cream or beige outfit as they sit in a group.

‘New home. Next level,’ the poster says.

The series promises a lot. Kim Kardashian, 41, has said she will address her ugly divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has said her relationship with Tristan Thompson is ‘complicated’ and she has to expand on that after he welcomed a child with another woman.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, will talk getting engaged to Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner, 24, will share her feelings over having a second child with rapper Travis Scott.

Kendall Jenner, 26, also has a part on the show as she is seen storming out of a lunch meeting with her mother Kris Jenner.