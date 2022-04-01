OSCE will continue efforts to promote an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Chairman-in-Office tells Armenian PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE and emphasized the role of the organization in ensuring security and stability in the European region.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The parties discussed the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, noting the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh.

Zbigniew Rau said the OSCE will continue its efforts to promote an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to ensure stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

The sides also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.