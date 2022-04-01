FlyOne Armenia to launch Beirut flights

Lebanon’s Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh on Friday welcomed Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan, with whom he discussed the best means to strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the field of civil aviation.

It was agreed to open an air route between Lebanon and Armenia and to allow both Lebanese and Armenian civil aviation to operate weekly flights between the two countries.

The Ministry of Public Works has given the green light to the Armenian Civil Aviation Authority; FLYONE ARMENIA will be operating regular flights to and from Lebanon, at an average of three flights per week between Yerevan and Beirut, and vice versa, which will hopefully bolster relations between both countries.