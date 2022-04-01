British lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by Tim Loughton, Head of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group of the UK Parliament, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 1, accompanied by Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations. The delegation also included Baroness Caroline Cox, a friend of the Armenian people.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

They laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, Mr. Tim Loughton left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.