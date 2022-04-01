Armenian Ambassador participates in the closing of 2022 Festival of Francophonie in Washington

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts participated in the closing ceremony of the 2022 Festival of Francophonie in Washington, D.C.

During the event Ambassadors of France, Tunisia and Armenia delivered speeches.

In her address, the Ambassador of Armenia underscored our commitment to promote Francophonie values in benefit of cultural diversity and freedom.

One of Francophonie’s mission mandates encompasses the promotion of peace, democracy and human rights, which requires joint efforts including in our region nowadays.