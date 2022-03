During the night and as of 10 am, the operative-tactical situation along the entire frontline of Artsakh did not change and remaining tense. No significant ceasefire violations were registered, Artsakh’s InforCenter reports.

The authorities of the Artsakh Republic continue to make every effort to withdraw the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the eastern direction of the line of contact to their starting positions.

Further updates on the situation will be provided additionally.