Outrageous misinformation: Armenian PM refers to reports on transfer of SU-30 jets to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has labeled the reports on transfer of Su-30 SM multifunctional jets to Russia for use in Ukraine “outrageous misinformation.”

Addressing the government today, the Prime Minister noted that the report widely circulating in Western media has been generated by Azerbaijani sources.

PM Pashinyan noted that the jets have never left the borders of the country since the day they were imported to Armenia.

Another issue the Prime Minister referred to is the allegation that mercenary terrorists are being transferred to Ukraine through the territory of Armenia.

“Any more or less informed person knows that Armenia suffered from the involvement of mercenaries in the war against itself two years ago and would never contribute to their involvement anywhere else,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “the information is complete absurdity.”